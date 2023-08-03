JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Boosted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $49,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 163,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

