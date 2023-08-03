Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 1,033,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.