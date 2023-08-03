Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 262,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock worth $7,700,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.86. The company had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,950. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

