Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $23.46. Kaman shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 7,002 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaman Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Further Reading

