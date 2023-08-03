Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

