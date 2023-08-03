Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.47 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $569.50 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00042740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 670,787,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,778,789 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

