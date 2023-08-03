Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.85 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Down 3.7 %

KMT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.71. 1,235,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.