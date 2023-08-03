Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kestrel Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

