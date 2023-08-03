Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $158.19. 211,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

