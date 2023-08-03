Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,142,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062,568. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.50 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

