KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

