KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $495.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

