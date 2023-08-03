Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 1,548,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,629. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.