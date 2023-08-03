Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 94,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

