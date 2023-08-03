Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.60

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 28041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koppers

Koppers Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koppers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.