Kwmg LLC Acquires 16,996 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

