Kwmg LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 3,445,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,118. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

