L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 2,534,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,531. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

