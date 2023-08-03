L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.