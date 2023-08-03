L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FDS stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.71. The company had a trading volume of 177,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.80 and a 200 day moving average of $411.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.