L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

