L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 4.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

ACN stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $317.12. 638,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.75. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.