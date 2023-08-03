Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.89 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $6.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. 2,477,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,719. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -231.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,072,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.