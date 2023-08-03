Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,545,223 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $98.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

