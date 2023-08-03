Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 4,656,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

