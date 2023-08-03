Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 10,244 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NLY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.