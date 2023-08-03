Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of T traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,898,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,750,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Get Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.