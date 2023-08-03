Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,464 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 62,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,153. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

