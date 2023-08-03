Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 39,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 36,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Legend Power Systems from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 million. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.