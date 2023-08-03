Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 313,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.