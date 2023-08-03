Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Up 4.2%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 874,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,031,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

