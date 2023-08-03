Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

Lemonade Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,443,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

