Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.
Lemonade Stock Down 21.6 %
Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $32.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.