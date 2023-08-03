Leslie’s’ (LESL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

