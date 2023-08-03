LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $139.60 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

