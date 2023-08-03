Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.56. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

