Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11. 35,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 359,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Specifically, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $564.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2,133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 904,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 863,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 822.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 614,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 547,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 384,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.7% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,991,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 327,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

