LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,308. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

