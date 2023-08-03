Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 10.2%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 34,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 150,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.
In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $132,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
