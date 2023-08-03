Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.
Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
LYG opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
