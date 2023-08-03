Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

