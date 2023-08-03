Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $30,564,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $149.00 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

