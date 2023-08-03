Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
