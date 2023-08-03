Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

