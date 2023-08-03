Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

