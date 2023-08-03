Lmcg Investments LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.