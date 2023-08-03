Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,194,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $2,405,536. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.