Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

