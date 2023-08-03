Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

