London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Shares Down 0.6%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 135,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 240,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.