Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

LPX stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,881,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

