MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 494543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
