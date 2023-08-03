MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 494543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

